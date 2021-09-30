Whip Media Names Debbie Neveu VP of Global Enterprise Client Success

Whip Media said it hired Debbie Neveu as VP of global enterprise client success, a new pot.

Neveu, most recently VP of accounting, financial reporting, financial systems and financial deal review at Warner Bros., will develop customer relationships for Whip Media’s Content Value Management platform.

“Debbie’s invaluable knowledge of the entertainment industry and proven track record of success makes her an ideal fit for Whip Media,” said Saj Jayasinghe, Whip Media’s senior VP of global enterprise account management. “We’re thrilled to have her on board, and I know our media partners will feel the same way, too.”

Before her 15-year stint at Warner Bros., Neveu was director of global operations at The Walt Disney Co.’s interactive video gaming business.

“As a former client, I’ve spent years partnering with Whip Media and utilizing their CVM platform to automate, scale and streamline internal studio finance, rights and avails,” Neveu said. “Now that I am part of the Whip family, I look forward to bringing this knowledge to improve the satisfaction and success of our clients while also supporting the sales and product teams to refine and expand customer offerings.”