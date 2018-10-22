'Wheel of Fortune' Offers Viewers Chance to Live in Margaritaville

Throughout the week of Monday, Oct. 29, viewers will have their first chance to win a new home on CBS Television Distribution’s Wheel of Fortune.

The show, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, is partnering with Minto Communities and Margaritaville Holdings to give away a new home valued at $350,000 through the "Home Sweet Home" giveaway. The home will be located in one of several new active adult communities being developed by Latitude Margaritaville in such locations as Daytona Beach, Florida and Hilton Head, South Carolina, and other locations. The communities are inspired by the lifestyle suggested by singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett in his songs and geared to adults aged 55 and older.

“After 35 seasons it’s not an easy feat to do something for the first time, but thanks to Latitude Margaritaville, we’re doing just that by giving away a house,” said Wheel of Fortune executive producer Harry Friedman in a statement. “Our viewers welcome us into their homes each night, so we’re returning the favor by welcoming one of them into a new home of their own.”

In addition to the grand prize, the show also will giveaway as first prizes 20 Margaritaville gift cards valued at $500 each. The cards will be redeemable at www.MargaritavilleStore.com.

To enter, viewers need to tune in to Wheel of Fortune each night during the week, note the bonus-round puzzle solution and input it at www.wheeloffortune.com. Members of Wheel of Fortune’s loyalty club, the Wheel Watchers Club, will be awarded an additional entry in the drawing. Winners will be chosen at random.

To highlight the promotion, the show also will feature a custom set that includes images from Latitude Margaritaville communities and branded products. Besides the house, contestants during the week will compete to win luxury vacations to Margaritaville Resorts, including those in Florida, the Caribbean and the Great Smoky Mountains.

“We can’t think of a more fitting place for Wheel of Fortune to land than in Margaritaville,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville, also in a statement. “Regardless of their current latitude, we look forward to offering the show’s contestants and viewers a chance to win a piece of paradise.”