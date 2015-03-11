'Wheel of Fortune's Sajak, White and 'Jeopardy!'s Trebek Renewed Through 2017-18

All three hosts of syndication’s top-rated game shows, Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak and Vanna White and Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek, have renewed their contracts with producer Sony Pictures Television through the 2017-18 TV season, said Harry Friedman, executive producer of both shows.

“The enduring success of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! serves as a testament to the talents of these remarkable hosts,” said Friedman in a statement. “The renewal of their contracts continues the special bond that Pat, Vanna and Alex have formed with generations of TV viewers."

Wheel of Fortune, which averages 11.4 million viewers daily, is in its 32nd season, while Jeopardy! is in its 31st season and brings in 10.7 million viewers daily. In the just concluded February sweep, Wheel of Fortune averaged a 7.6 live plus same day rating in households, up 3% compared to last February, while Jeopardy! averaged a 7.4, up 6% compared to Feb. 2014.

Both shows are produced by Sony Pictures Television, and are distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International.