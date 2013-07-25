'Wheel of Fortune's Corwin Dies

Wheel of Fortune's Emmy-winning director, Mark Corwin, died Thursday morning in Los Angeles at the age of 65.

"Mark made directing Wheel of Fortune look easy and it's no simple task," said Harry Friedman, Wheel of Fortune's executive producer, in a statement. "He loved this show and understood that the viewers have a special bond with Wheel, which he never took for granted."

During his time at Wheel, Corwin directed 2,000 episodes of the long-running syndicated game show, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

Corwin began his career as a stage manager, then worked his way up to associate director on various NBC network shows, including the popular Hollywood Squares. Some of Corwin's other credits include Password Plus, The New High Rollers, Card Sharks and Jeopardy!.

Corwin is survived by his wife Robin and two children, Chloe and Michael.