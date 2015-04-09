'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Jeopardy!' to Play Through 2017-18

Syndication’s top-rated games — Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! — are renewed through 2017-18, says Joe DiSavlo, president of sales for CBS Television Distribution, which distributes the shows to TV stations.

The ABC Owned Station Group, Sinclair, Media General, Gray Television, Hearst, Graham Media, Tribune, Cox, Meredith, Dispatch Broadcasting, NBC and Scripps all renewed the two veteran games, which rank one and two in households among syndicated game shows.

The new deal will take Wheel of Fortune through its 35th season and Jeopardy! through its 34th season; the shows’ hosts Pat Sajak, Vanna White and Alex Trebek have all renewed their deals through the 2017-2018 season.

“Not only are Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! iconic brands that have consistently delivered ratings and revenue to stations for years, but they are beloved by viewers who have made them appointment viewing in households across the country,” said DiSalvo in a statement. “They are two of the most sought after shows by political advertisers, so our station partners will benefit from locking up these shows through the upcoming 2016 presidential election season.”

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are produced by Sony Pictures Television. Harry Friedman is executive producer.