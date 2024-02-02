WGN-TV Names Demetrius Ivory To Succeed Chicago Weather Icon Tom Skilling

WGN-TV said it named Demetrius Ivory as chief meteorologist, succeeding legendary Chicago weatherman Tom Skilling, who is retiring at the end of February after 45 years with the station.

Ivory joined WGN in 2013 and is the weather anchor for WGN MIdday News and WGN Evening News at 4 p.m.

When he assumes his new post on February 29, he will appear on WGN’s newscasts at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Chicago is a ‘weather town’ and our viewers depend on us to get it right,” said Paul Rennie, VP/General Manager at WGN. “Demetrius is the natural progression of our weather team leadership. His charisma, connection with Chicagoland, and his expert weather skills make him the ideal choice. We could not be more excited to have Demetrius as our Chief Meteorologist.”

Before joining WGN, Ivory was a meteorologist and weather reporter for WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh. Earlier he did weather at WYTV, Youngstown, Ohio, and WOHL-TV, Lima, Ohio.

“I’ve called Chicago home for over a decade,” Ivory said.. “I’ve seen all sorts of weather -- the good, the bad, the ugly and the really ugly. I’m thrilled to be leading the storied WGN-TV weather team and in helping our viewers to navigate our ever-changing weather. It’s been an honor to work closely with an icon such as Tom, and I’m grateful to him for his leadership and guidance over these many years.”

“I’m so excited for Demetrius,” said Skilling . “Through weather stormy, sunny, and everything in between, Demetrius has delivered accurate, compelling forecasts. He has a huge rapport with the audience. I’ve been honored to have him by my side during severe breaking weather coverage over this past decade. I wish him my sincerest congratulations. He will be fantastic!”

WGN is owned by Nexstar Media Group.