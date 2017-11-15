WGN-TV, Chicago, Launching Topical Late-Night Comedy Show

Tribune Media owned WGN-TV, Chicago, plans to launch a half-hour late night topical comedy show in January.

Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo will air Saturday nights at 10 p.m. CT, starting in late January.

Tomasula, who has been with the station since 2005 and has been host of the WGN Morning News, will look at the week in news, current event and pop culture through an common sense perspective, the station says.

“He’s such a rare talent. We’re excited to showcase him and give him his own outlet,” says News Director Jennifer Lyons. “It’s been 16 years since we’ve produced a program with a studio audience here at WGN...so we’ve gone from one Bozo to the next.”



WGN hired Doug Karo to executive produce Man of the People. A Chicago area native, he had been executive producer for shows on TBS, Turner, Syfy and Comedy Central.

“I never imagined I’d be hosting a late night show on WGN,” commented Tomasulo. “Honestly, I figured they would have fired me long ago. So, before they finally come to their senses, I’ll do this show. Hopefully it doesn’t accelerate the process.”