WGN America’s 'Carter' Renewed for Second Season

WGN America’s series Carter has been renewed for a second season, the network announced along with Sony Pictures Television’s networks and Canada’s CTV.

Carter was WGN America’s most-watched original series in 2018. It stars Jerry O’Connell as the star of a detective show who takes a break from Hollywood and returns to his hometown, where he is confronted with real-life mysteries to unravel.

“Carter and Jerry O’Connell are beloved by viewers and critics alike,” said Gavin Harvey, president of WGN America. “This show is the perfect mix of procedural drama and witty comedy, and we look forward to seeing how its story further unfolds.”

WGN America is owned by Tribune Media, which is in the process of being acquired by Nexstar Media.

Co-starring with O’Connell are Sydney Poitier Heartstrong and Kristian Bruun.

The show was commissioned by Sony Pictures Television for AXN in Spain, Latin America, Brazil, Japan, Central Europe and Russia and by CTV for Canada. It is distributed by SPT worldwide, excluding Canada.

“Carter is the perfect counter-balance to the darker, more serialized fare we are commissioning and buying around the world,” said Marie Jacobson, executive VP, programming and production for Sony Pictures Television Networks. “Jerry O’Connell is a force of nature and we couldn't be more excited to produce an even bigger, funnier, elevated second season for our fans around the world.”

Andy Berman will be the showrunner and an executive producer for season two of Carter. Series creator Garry Campbell returns as an executive producer and writer.

Carter is produced by Amaze Film + Television. Also executive producing are Teza Lawrence, Michael Souther and O’Connell.

