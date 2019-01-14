WGN America Fetches New ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Series

WGN America is bringing back Dog the Bounty Hunter in a new series that will begin production soon.

Dog’s Most Wanted will feature Duane “Dog” Chapman, his wife Beth and his team as they pursue the most-wanted fugitives from law enforcement agencies including the FBI and the U.S. Marshall service.

Dog the Bounty Hunter was one of cable’s early reality show hits on A&E, running from 2004 to 2012. The show was briefly suspended in 2007 when a tape emerged of Chapman using a racial epithet.

The new series, being produced by Dorsey Pictures, is the first original reality show for WGN America in five years. The network recently shifted its focus from expensive scripted shows to less expensive programming.

WGN America is owned by Tribune Media, which is in the process of being acquired by Nexstar Media.

“America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade,” said Gavin Harvey, president of WGN America. “In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters.”

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” said Chapman. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

Dog’s Most Wanted is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chris Dorsey and Matt Assmus serve as executive producers for Dorsey Pictures. Duane and Beth Chapman are executive producers for Bonnie & Clyde.