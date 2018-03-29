WGN America to Debut 'Last Man Standing'

Tribune-owned cable network WGN America will add Twentieth’s Last Man Standing to its programming line-up starting Monday, April 30, the network said Thursday.

“We’re very excited to welcome comedy mega-star Tim Allen and his hit sitcom Last Man Standing to WGN America,” said Gavin Harvey, president of WGN America in a statement. “Our viewers love a good laugh and we are confident Last Man Standing will contribute to the momentum that has made WGN America one of cable’s fastest-growing networks."

Last Man Standing originated on ABC in October 2011 and debuted in broadcast syndication in fall 2016. ABC canceled the sitcom last year to make room for fantasy dramas Once Upon a Time, which is ending after this season, and Marvel’s The Inhumans which is unlikely to return after a low-rated fall run, on Friday nights. But with the success of ABC’s Roseanne reboot, TMZ is reporting that Fox is considering bringing back Last Man Standing for a possible new run on Fox with original studio Twentieth Century Fox producing. Both shows feature big TV stars who lean conservative and support President Donald Trump. While those politics don’t tend to play well in Hollywood, they seem to work in middle America.

In the week ended March 18, Last Man Standing averaged a 1.9 in households, up 12% for the week, which made it the third-highest rated sitcom in off-network syndication, behind only Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory and Twentieth’s Modern Family.

Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, who lives in Denver with his family and is a marketing director for an outdoor sporting goods store. Nancy Travis plays his wife, Vanessa, and the couple has three daughters: Kristin (Amanda Fuller), Mandy (Molly Ephraim) and Eve (Kaitlyn Dever). Hector Elizondo also stars.

The show was created by Jack Burditt and is executive produced by Allen, Matt Berry, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Shawn Levy, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.