WGN America Goes On Crime Spree, Acquiring Three Series for Primetime

Cable network WGN America said it has built up its “Prime Crime” programming slate with the acquisition of the rights to three more scripted dramas.

100 Code, Shoot the Messenger and Pure, all successful internationally, will join the recently signed Bellevue in the WGN lineup next season.

WGN America also will be airing off-net crime series Blue Bloods, Elementary, Person of Interest, Bones, Law & Order and Cops.

"WGN America continues to deliver one of the best crime lineups in television,” said Gavin Harvey, president, WGN America. “These four new original series build upon our strong slate of compelling programming that offers nonstop mystery, thrills and suspense for the growing number of fans of the crime genre.”

WGN America is owned by Tribune Media, which is in the process of being acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Here are some details about WGN America’s new shows:

Shoot the Messenger is a gritty political crime thriller starring Elyse Levesque as a young reporter with a messy personal life to go with her burgeoning career. The series also stars Lyriq Bent, Lucas Bryant and Alex Kingston. Shoot the Messenger is produced by Hungry Eyes Film & Television in association with CBS Television and ITV Studios Globan Entertainment.

Pure matches a Mennonite community mixed up with a Mexican drug cartel and a new pastor’s effort to protect his family. The show stars Ryan Robbins, Alex Paxton-Beesley, A.J. Buckley and Rosie Perez. Pure premiered on CBC in Canada and will air exclusively on WGN America in America. The show is now streaming on Hulu.

100 Code features a NYPD Police Officer, played by Dominic Monaghan, who is observing and advising the police department in Stockholm, who must work with a Swedish cop he hates to solve a string of mysterious killings. 100 Code is produced by 100 Code AB and Zen Productions in association with Fabrik Entertainment, Red Arrow International and Strix Drama for Kanal 5 and Sky Deutschland.