WGN America Acquires 'Bellevue' Scripted Series

WGN America has acquired rights to drama seriesBellevue, the network said Monday.



The eight-episode series stars Anna Paquin (True Blood) as a detective in a small town in which a high school hockey star wrestling with his gender identity goes missing and all signs point to foul play. The series, produced by Muse Entertainment and Back Alley Film Productions, will air in early 2018 on the network.



The U.S. premiere ofBellevuefollows the series’ debut on Canada’s CBC.



