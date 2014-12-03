WFXT Remains in Retrans Limbo for FiOS's Boston Subs
Almost a week since they disconnected, Verizon FiOS and WFXT-TV, Boston’s Fox affiliate, remain in the heat of a retransmission-consent dispute.
Although the sides continue to negotiate, it’s unclear if the parties are making any progress toward restoring the Cox Media-owned station to some 400,000 of the telco’s video customers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. WFXT-TV, which Cox gained from Fox in October, has been dark to Verizon FiOS subscribers since 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
The Boston station came into Cox’s camp as part of a swap that put KTVU and KICU into the Fox Television Stations group in exchange for WFXT and WHBQ Memphis.
