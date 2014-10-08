Cox, Fox Swap Closes in Boston, Bay Area, Memphis

Fox Television Stations and Cox Media Group (CMG) have closed on their station swap, which puts KTVU and KICU San Francisco-Oakland on the Fox side, and WFXT Boston and WHBQ Memphis with Cox. Tom Raponi, general manager at KTVU-KICU, will be general manager at WFXT. John Koski retains the top spot at WHBQ.

Gregg Kelley, general manager of WFXT, moves to the GM job at KTVU-KICU, with Dana Hahn the VP and news director.

"Countless hours of hard work have taken place over the last few months to prepare for today, and I want to thank everyone at Cox Media Group, in Boston and in Memphis who made today a reality," said Jane Williams, CMG executive VP of television. "We look forward to supporting these new stations as they continue playing key roles in their communities; providing vital news, information and entertainment to their audiences; and offering targeted sales solutions to their clients."