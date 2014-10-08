Trending

Cox, Fox Swap Closes in Boston, Bay Area, Memphis

Fox Television Stations and Cox Media Group (CMG) have closed on their station swap, which puts KTVU and KICU San Francisco-Oakland on the Fox side, and WFXT Boston and WHBQ Memphis with Cox. Tom Raponi, general manager at KTVU-KICU, will be general manager at WFXT. John Koski retains the top spot at WHBQ.

Gregg Kelley, general manager of WFXT, moves to the GM job at KTVU-KICU, with Dana Hahn the VP and news director.

"Countless hours of hard work have taken place over the last few months to prepare for today, and I want to thank everyone at Cox Media Group, in Boston and in Memphis who made today a reality," said Jane Williams, CMG executive VP of television.  "We look forward to supporting these new stations as they continue playing key roles in their communities; providing vital news, information and entertainment to their audiences; and offering targeted sales solutions to their clients."