WFAA Veteran Muscari Joins Jim Doyle & Assoc.

Dave Muscari, who spent 29 years at WFAA-TV, Dallas, has joined Jim Doyle & Associates.

Doyle & Associates is counting on Muscari, who was VP of product development at the Dallas station, to bring his marketing and branding expertise to its station clients.

“I had the good fortune of working with Dave when he was a Vice President at WFAA in Dallas, witnessing firsthand his creative genius, critical eye, and drive for excellence…and the joy de vie he brought to business,” said Angela Betasso, president and CEO of Doyle & Associates.

“A branding expert and prolific writer, Dave’s experience and skill set will help JDA continue to deliver on our promise to partner clients: ‘We make you money, we make you better.’ Bringing his experience in leadership positions at some of the great media companies, he will be a tremendous asset to the JDA staff and particularly our valued clients,” Betasso said.

Muscari worked at WFAA while it was owned by Belo, then Gannett and now Tegna. Before Dallas, he was promotion manager at WSB-TV, Atlanta.

“I am grateful to Angela Betasso for such an exciting new opportunity and look forward to putting my experience to work with the JDA staff and their impressive list of clients,” Muscari said.