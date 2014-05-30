‘Wendy Williams Show’ to Stay in Production Through Summer

Producer Debmar-Mercury will keep The Wendy Williams Show in production through June and July, the company announced Friday. The move keeps the daytime talker in year-round production for a second consecutive season.

“We believe the ratings strength we’ve seen over the past season and during the May sweeps, despite having weaker lead-ins, is due in part to remaining in year-round production since last summer,” Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement. “By keeping the lights on throughout June and July, in a quiet period traditionally reserved for first-run shows to take their summer hiatuses, we intend to once again follow a strategy that has worked very well for us this past year.”

The Wendy Williams Show finished the May sweeps with a 1.4 average Nielsen metered-market household rating and a 5 share. During its first May sweep in 2010, the show averaged a 1.0/3.

The show led its time period in the New York market this May with an average 2.1 household rating.