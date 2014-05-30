‘Wendy Williams Show’ to Stay in Production Through Summer
Producer Debmar-Mercury will keep The Wendy Williams Show in production through June and July, the company announced Friday. The move keeps the daytime talker in year-round production for a second consecutive season.
“We believe the ratings strength we’ve seen over the past season and during the May sweeps, despite having weaker lead-ins, is due in part to remaining in year-round production since last summer,” Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement. “By keeping the lights on throughout June and July, in a quiet period traditionally reserved for first-run shows to take their summer hiatuses, we intend to once again follow a strategy that has worked very well for us this past year.”
The Wendy Williams Show finished the May sweeps with a 1.4 average Nielsen metered-market household rating and a 5 share. During its first May sweep in 2010, the show averaged a 1.0/3.
The show led its time period in the New York market this May with an average 2.1 household rating.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.