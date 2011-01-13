‘Wendy Williams' Renewed In MoreThan 70% of U.S.
Debmar-Mercury's The
Wendy Williams Show has been renewed in more than 70% of the U.S., keeping
the daytime talker on the air for a third season.
The cash-plus-barter renewal deals include stations from the
Fox, CBS, NBC, Local TV, Tribune, Lin, Cox, Raycom, Meredith and New Vision
groups. Debmar-Mercury will retain four minutes of national advertising
inventory per hour as part of the agreements.
"Wendy
has reached new creative heights this season and stations have taken notice,"
said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a statement.
"It has performed exceptionally well in recent months leading out of morning
newscasts on the Fox stations, with viewers rediscovering Wendy's fun,
irreverent and entertaining style. We will work diligently with stations to
ensure this franchise's continued growth, both creatively and from a ratings
standpoint, across all markets in the months and years ahead."
