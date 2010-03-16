Wendy Williams Renewed In 80% Of U.S.

Debmar-Mercury has renewed The

Wendy Williams Show in 80% of the country, including 18 of the top 20 and

37 of the top 40 markets, the company said today (March 16).





Stations from the Lin, Tribune, Local TV, Sinclair,

Raycom and Granite groups join the Fox Television Stations, which last fall

gave the talk show a two-year renewal in top markets.



Wendy launched nationally on the Fox-owned stations

and other major groups in July 2009 for the current season, following a

successful six-week, four-market preview on Fox stations in summer 2008. It is

sold on a cash-plus-barter basis, with 10 minutes local and four minutes

national advertising time available.



