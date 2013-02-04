Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter and Debmar-Mercury Partner in New Production Company

Debmar-Mercury is expanding its relationship with talk-show

host, Wendy Williams, who stars in the company's The Wendy Williams Show.





Williams and her manager and husband, Kevin Hunter, have

formed the nonfiction programming company, Wendy Williams Productions (WWP), naming

veteran producer Lisa Knapp as senior VP of development. The new company will

be housed in the Los Angeles offices of Debmar-Mercury, which also will be a

partner.





WWP will focus on the development and production of reality,

game and talk shows for the cable and broadcast markets. Williams will serve as

executive producer of the projects and may also have an on-camera role in some.

Knapp, who comes over from reality production house 44 Blue, will oversee the

company's development, production and strategic growth for the company.





"This is a dream come true," said Williams in a

statement. "Kevin and I have been kicking around so many ideas and are

excited to be able to now bring them to life with our own production shingle.

As anyone who watches my show knows, I am a huge fan of all reality and game

shows, and know a thing or two about talk. Lisa has spent a career creating and

producing the kind of television shows I love, and we are thrilled to have her

guide our development efforts. We don't plan on wasting much time, so stay

tuned for some must-see programming ahead."





"It is great to have this opportunity to be involved on

an even larger scale with Kevin and Wendy, who is such a tremendous

talent," said Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein.

"Together with an outstanding producer of Lisa's caliber, they are putting

into place all of the pieces to make Wendy Williams Productions poised for

tremendous success across a variety of nonfiction genres. We look forward to a

long, productive partnership."





Throughout her career, Knapp has specialized in creating

high-end reality "docu-soap" programming, including Knievel's Wild

Ride and Gene Simmons Family Jewels for A&E, Bands Reunited

and Ambushed for VH1, The Bachelorette for ABC, Mommas' Boys

for NBC and many others.





From 2008-10, Knapp headed development for 44 Blue

Productions, overseeing all reality development, including projects for VH1,

Bravo, truTV and Spike.





Jill Ramsey, currently VP of Wendy Inc., who negotiated the

deal on behalf of Williams and Hunter, also will serve as VP of Wendy Williams

Productions, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company.





Debmar-Mercury's The Wendy Williams Show is taped

live in New York. Williams and Hunter are executive producers, which is produced

and distributed by Debmar-Mercury.