Wendy Williams to Hit the Road

Debmar-Mercury’s The Wendy Williams Show will go out of production for the season at the end of this month but its host will just keep on rolling.

Williams is going on a 12-city tour, titled the “Sit Down Tour .. Too Real for Standup,” starting July 30 in Milwaukee and wrapping up Aug. 29 in Chicago. In between, Williams will go to St. Louis, Mo.; Kansas City, Mo.; Memphis, Tenn.; Dallas; Houston; Spartanburg, S.C.; Durham, N.C.; Baltimore; Louisville, Ky. and Cleveland. Williams’ own company and Peachez Inc. will produce and tickets are on sale at www.WendyWilliamsTour.net.

The show will feature a more R-rated Williams than audiences see on her daytime talk show, featuring "Wendy’s signature brand of 'straight talk' and unbridled comedic stylingslive and uncensored for an unforgettable night," according to the release.