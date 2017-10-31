Wendy Williams Faints During Live Halloween Broadcast

Halloween proved a little much for daytime talk show host Wendy Williams on Tuesday (Oct. 31).



Dressed as a glamorous Statue of Liberty, she fainted during the live broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show. She recovered quickly, however, and returned to finish the show.



"Wendy fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home to rest and sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and finished the show in true Wendy spirit. She has never missed a day of work, and will continue all shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow," said show producers in an updated statement.



When the show was wrapping up, Williams joked: “Is that the end of the show? Was I passed out that long?”



She will address the incident at more length on Wednesday’s episode (Nov. 1).



The Wendy Williams Show, now in its tenth season, is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury.



Watch the scary incident below.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWVMUr33lAk[/embed]