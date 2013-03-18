'Wendy Williams' Adds Two Months of Originals

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams will remain in originals

for two months longer than planned, extending production through July, the

company said Monday.





Debmar-Mercury has been pleased by Wendy's recent

ratings. The show averaged a 1.3 live plus same day national household rating

in the February 2013 sweep, up 8% from last February's 1.2. Among women 25-54, Wendy

improved 11% to a 1.0 in the February sweep, tied for seventh place among all

the talkers with Disney-ABC's Katie and NBCU's Steve Harvey.





"Expanding the number of original episodes will allow

us to continue the program's incredible momentum well into the summer, when our

core audience grows with younger viewers drawn to Wendy and her unique take on

hot topics of the day," said Debmar-Mercury copresidents Ira Bernstein and

Mort Marcus in a statement.





Bernstein and Marcus attribute Wendy's

ratings growth to the recent expansion in mid-December of the show's "Hot

Topics" segment, which features former drive-time dee-jay Williams riffing

on the news of the day. In general, Wendy Williams fares better in the

syndie ratings race when the show airs brand-new episodes, according to Debmar.