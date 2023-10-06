‘Welcome to Flatch’ Canceled at Fox

Welcome to Flatch will not see season three on Fox. Jenny Bicks writes and executive produces the single-cam, documentary-style comedy, and Paul Feig directs and executive produces.

The show premiered in March 2022.

“While audience response was not as strong as we had hoped, we were thrilled with the creativity of the enormously talented Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, as well as the outstanding, dedicated cast and crew they assembled,” Fox said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with them again in the future and are thankful for all of our partners at Lionsgate, Jenny’s Perkins Street Productions, Paul’s Feigco Entertainment, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper.”

Flatch was inspired by BBC Studios series This Country. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small midwestern town, they stumble upon Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. “It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay,” said Fox. “If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.”

The cast includes the mononymous Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott and Aya Cash.

Welcome to Flatch is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Fox Entertainment. It is executive produced by Perkins Street Productions’ Bicks, Feigco Entertainment’s Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.