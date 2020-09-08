Weigel Broadcasting Renews Ratings Deal with Comscore

Comscore said that Weigel Broadcasting renewed their agreement and that it will continue to provide local TV measurement for Weigel’s five stations in Milwaukee and three in South Bend, Ind.

In addition to using Comscore’s local television currency, Weigel will have long-term use of Comscore’s Advanced Automotive and Political Audience segments, which helps the stations gauge the size, value and relevance of its audiences to advertisers in those categories.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Weigel," said Steve Walsh, executive VP, commercial, at Comscore. "We look forward to providing granular insights and powerful advanced audience segments to fuel a better understanding of Weigel's consumers and drive Weigel's revenue, share and profit."