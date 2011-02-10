Weekend Half-Hour 'Live from Daryl's House' Headed to Syndication for Fall

Web series Live from Daryl's House is coming to syndication, with Tribune Broadcasting picking up the half-hour weekend show in seven markets, including WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WGN Chicago, KDAF Dallas, KIAH Houston, KCPQ-KZJO Seattle and KRCW Portland. On New Year's Eve, Tribune ran a special episode of the show on WGN as a sort of test.

Trifecta Entertainment & Media is partnering with Scott Sternberg Productions to distribute the show, which is comprised of 36 half-hours, for a fall 2011 debut. Sternberg is the show's executive producer.

Live from Daryl's House started in 2007 when Hall decided to play music with friends and post it on the Internet. Since then, all sorts of musicians, including Rob Thomas, Smokey Robinson, The Doors' Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek, Plain White T's, Nick Lowe, K.T. Tunstall, Todd Rundgren, Neon Trees and Fitz & the Tantrums have all paid Daryl's House a visit.

At this year's NATPE in Miami, Hall joined guitarist Jose Feliciano to play a concert for attendees.