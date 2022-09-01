Weather Channel, ViX Plus Sponsor Season 2 of ‘Roku Recommends’

The Weather Channel Television Network and TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Plus streaming services are among the sponsors of Season 2 of Roku Recommends, which starts Thursday.

Produced by Roku’s Brand Studio, Roku Recommends is designed to help viewers find programs to stream on the Roku platform.

Hosts Maria Menounos and Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins return as hosts of Roku Recommends, which was a top 10 video-on-demand program on the Roku Channel in 2021, according to the streaming company.

“Leading brands are breaking out of the traditional 30-second spot to win the entire streaming journey,” said Chris Bruss, head of the Roku Brand Studio. “We’re thrilled how Roku Recommends creates a better TV experience for streamers and a better TV storytelling experience for brands.”

The show is also designed to help sponsors reach streaming audiences, and the host spotlight sponsors during the show. The sponsors will have commercials running during the show’s ad breaks in the show as well as elsewhere on The Roku Channel.

Last season, Walmart was the show's first sponsor.

Season two of Roku Recommends will be available for free on both The Roku Channel and Featured Free on the Roku home screen. New episodes will be available every Thursday,

“I love sharing my favorite TV shows and movies every week with our viewers so I’m so excited to be back for the second season of Roku Recommends,” said Menounos.

“As a TV and movie fan myself, I love that Roku Recommends helps me create the perfect watch list,” added Hawkins, “Who better to trust than Roku, America’s No. 1 TV Streaming Platform, to provide viewers with new, exciting content and the best recommendations!” ■