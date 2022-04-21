‘Roku Recommends’ To Return For Second Season

Roku said that Roku Recommends , the show created by Roku's branded content studio to accommodate advertiser integrations and tell viewers about upcoming programming, will return for season two.

Maria Menounos and Andrew “Hawk’ Hawkins, who host Roku Recommends, will also host Roku’s NewFront presentation on May 3.

Roku Recommends is a 15 minute show that uses data from Roku to spotlight shows on the Roku platform viewers might want to stream.

In season one, guests included Patton Oswalt, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Kevin O’Connor and April Wilkerson. Sponsors included GEICO and Walmart, which integrated products viewers could buy into the program.

Season two will feature a new set, celebrity appearances and red-carpet interviews. New episodes are available every Thursday.

“This Upfront season, Roku is creating a better TV storytelling experience to help marketers win the entire streamer’s journey. We’re excited to continue to guide streamers on what to watch next and help brands break out of the traditional 30-second ad spot to engage streamers,” said Chris Bruss, head of Roku Brand Studio.

Bruss joined Roku when Funny Or Dies’ branded content unit was acquired by Roku .

Roku said shows featured on Roku Recommend have gotten a lift. When HBO’s Hacks was featured, viewers were 188% more likely to search for the show than non viewers. And a large financial services advertiser got a 31% increase in purchase intent from viewers exposed to an integrated message on the program.

Also: Roku Orders More Episodes of ‘Roku Recommends‘ Series

“Roku has been an absolutely incredible partner to work with on Roku Recommends. I’m thrilled to be back for another season to help streamers discover brand-new shows and hidden gems on the Roku platform,” said Menounos.

“There are so many great titles with the press of a button on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform, and I’m honored to be one of the voices viewers trust on which ones to watch,” added Hawkins.

Roku Recommends is produced by Funny Or Die. Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Beth Belew, and Whitney Hodack serve as executive producers. ■