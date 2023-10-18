Weather Channel en Español Added To TelevisaUnivision’s ViX

The Weather Channel en Español has made a deal with TelevisaUnivision to be added to the Spanish-language ViX streaming service.

Launched in May 2022 by Allen Media Group , The Weather Channel en Español is the only channel on ViX dedicated to weather and climate.

“The Weather Channel en Español has secured great partnerships with other major streaming platforms, but today’s partnership announcement with TelevisaUnivision is significant because ViX is totally dedicated to serving the Hispanic community with Spanish language content,” said Byron Allen, founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “This is important for the network because it supports our commitment to providing life-saving weather information to Spanish-speaking viewers across the U.S.”

The Weather Channel en Español uses the resources of TheWeather Channel Television Network to provide weather coverage and news across the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America.

“This strategic partnership with The Weather Channel, the most trusted weather forecaster in the U.S., doubles down on our commitment to providing our audiences with crucial information and daily original, relevant programming in Spanish, supporting our current national and local news offerings,” said Bilai Joa Silar, senior VP, head of programming and AVOD Content at ViX, TelevisaUnivision.

In addition to ViX, The Weather Channel en Español is available on The Weather Channel streaming app, Local Now, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Redbox, Verizon Fios, FuboTV, Xumo Play, Plex, FreeCast, Canela.TV and the Audacy app.