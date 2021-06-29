Wearable NickWatch Unveiled By ViacomCBS Networks International

The NickWatch features Nickelodeon characters and connects kids an parents via voice and text

The NickWatch, a wearable consumer product featuring Nickelodeon characters, was unveiled by ViacomCBS Networks International Tuesday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The Nickwatch will connect kids and parents via voice and text and feature photo filters, sound effects, games and stickers based on Nickelodeon shows and characters. Content will be updated on an ongoing basis.

(Image credit: VCNI)

The product is expected to be available next year and is being developed with Watchinu, an Israeli technology start up. Watchinu will operate the device via a licensee agreement with ViacomCBS Networks International.

Each device will come with the smart watch body, two watch bands (one playful Nickelodeon band and one more adult band) and a character- based charging unit.

Pricing, distribution and market availability have not yet been disclosed.

“Now, as we look to the future, the NickWatch marks a milestone as the first connected smartwatch to harness the power of our consumer brands. This strategic product launch will leverage our IP and content to further strengthen our position as a leading commercial partner with diverse consumer touchpoints creating a new immersive experience,” said Raffaele Annecchino, CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International.

The company said the NickWatch is designed to bring families together, while nurturing a sense of independence and helping children to explore the world, knowing that their caregivers are just one tap away.

The platform allows parents or caregivers to text the child from their phone, and kids can respond with pre-written responses, voice-to-text, emojis, or photos, the company said. The child can also call contacts and receive incoming calls from pre-selected contacts. Grownups can create group threads and can also send sticker messages, timers, reminders, photos, voice messages, and create polls.

Parents and kids can stay connected via a map feature that will allow caregivers and family members to see the current location of everyone in the family via GPS, Wi-Fi and cellular towers.