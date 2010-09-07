WealthTV Picks Up "Healthy Gourment"

Reality series Healthy Gourmet have been licensed by WealthTV in the U.S. beginning this fall, Fremantle Corporation announced Tuesday.

The Canadian series is produced by Kaleidoscope Productions and distributed worldwide by Fremantle Corp. The 26 half-hours follow nutritionist Julie Daniluk and chef Ezra Title as they help change the culinary ways of "nutritionally-challenged" groups.

"Healthy Gourmet takes the conflict in which we determine that sinfully delicious food can also be healthy and nutritious to an exciting new level amidst a variety of colourful locations and extraordinary characters," said Randy Zalken, Fremantle Corp. president.

"Healthy Gourmet is one of the most unique cooking related series we've seen. It delivers a high level of entertainment with plenty of laughs while providing informative healthy cooking tips that we can all use. We're excited to bring this series to WealthTV viewers," said Robert Herring, Jr, vp of programming and scheduling for WealthTV.