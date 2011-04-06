WE tv Acquires Trio of Sitcoms
WE tv announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the non-exclusive cable rights to the entire episode list for Frasier, Roseanne, and Will & Grace.
Frasier
will premiere on Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m. The network plans to show
back-to-back episodes of the sitcom from 8 p.m.-1 a.m., as part of WE
tv's "Frasier Fridays." Roseanne will debut in 2012, followed by Will & Grace in 2013.
"The
strategy of acquiring these shows was borne out of the success WE tv
has achieved with Golden Girls. This new crop of series gives WE tv yet
another opportunity to present viewers with strong female characters,
set against the backdrop of humorous, real-life situations," said
Elizabeth Dorée, SVP, programming, WE tv and Wedding Central.
