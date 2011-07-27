'We the People With Gloria Allred' Cleared in 85% of U.S.

Entertainment Studios, Inc. announced Wednesday that it has cleared its upcoming court series, We the People With Gloria Allred with 85% of the country.

Television stations from groups owned by NBC, Sinclair, Gannett, Media General, Newport, Nexstar, Journal, Lin, Capitol, Meredith, Belo, Pappas, Four Points, Max, Smith, Gormally, Block, Local TV, Schurz, Northwest, Roberts, New Age, Fireweed, Transamerica, Bonton, and Communication Corporation of America have all picked up the show.

The new courtroom series, which will be shot in HD, premieres Sept. 12.