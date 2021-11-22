‘We Are Lady Parts’ Renewed at Peacock

Peacock has renewed comedy We Are Lady Parts. The show comes from Nida Manzoor. Season two will also launch on Channel 4 in the U.K.

Season one, which premiered in June, had six episodes. It details the highs and lows of the band Lady Parts as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussain, a geeky microbiology PhD student, who’s looking for love and is recruited to be the band’s guitarist.

“We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling and boundary-pushing comedy,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We're incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can't wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble.”

The cast includes Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail and Aiysha Hart.

Peacock describes the show as “at once an unapologetically bold comedy and a joyful celebration of the richness and diversity found in contemporary London, whilst also an exploration of the fundamental questions of life: Who am I? Where and with whom do I belong? But ultimately it’s about funny women with real agency, forging their own lives and identities in a world determined to do it for them.”

Executive producers are Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts,” said Manzoor. “I can't wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!”

The series is produced by Working Title Television, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, in association with Channel 4.