WDCW Washington, D.C. Debuting 10 p.m. Newscast on April 19

WDCW, Tribune Broadcasting's CW affiliate in Washington, D.C., is premiering a half-hour 10 p.m. local newscast on April 19.

The nightly DCW50 “News at 10P”, featuring the day's local, national and international news, will be anchored from WTVR's studios. WTVR is Tribune's CBS affiliate in Richmond, Va.

Candace Burns, who currently coanchors WTVR’s 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, will anchor the 10 p.m. news alongside emmy-winning meteorologist Zach Daniel and sports anchor Lane Casadonte. WDCW's team of reporters, photographers and editors will work out of northwest Washington, D.C.

“Tribune Media has a long and deep-rooted history of being at the forefront of excellence in broadcast news coverage. Our company is extraordinarily excited to bring a local nightly 30-minute 10 p.m. newscast to the Washington, D.C. market,” said Vince Giannini, senior VP and general manager of WDCW. “We are currently recruiting and building a team of local producers, multi-media journalists, photographers, and technicians specifically for the DCW50 ‘News at 10P’ to build a solid, credible and well-produced newscast the Washington, D.C. audience can depend upon every single night.”