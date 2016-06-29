WDAY Brings North Dakota News to NewsOn

WDAY, Freedom Communications’ ABC affiliate in Fargo, has signed on to be the first North Dakota broadcaster to distribute content via NewsOn, the local TV news app.

With the station onboard, NewsOn now features stories produced by 142 stations in 100 markets reaching 80% of the country, according to the company. Stations from 48 of the top 50 markets are among them.

The free app allows users to search by market for live and on-demand stories. NewsOn is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as through its Roku channel.

Recent upgrades include improved discoverability of local stations and new searchable categories, including entertainment, parenting and sports.