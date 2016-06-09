NewsON App Adds Investors, Upgrades

NewsON, which distributes local news stations nationwide via apps for the Apple iPhone and iPad, Android phones and tablets, and via the Roku platform, has announced a series of upgrades June 9.

The company also announced it has gained more strategic investors, bringing the total number of investors in the company to seven.

First launched in late 2015, NewsON has upgraded its apps to improve discoverability of local stations and offer new searchable categories, including entertainment, parenting and sports. NewsON also expects to have more than 150 participating stations and expand to cover 80% of the U.S. population by this summer.

NewsON also announced the activation of a new ad platform, giving ad companies the ability to sell via the NewsON mobile app and the NewsON channel on Roku internet-connected TVs.

“Since we announced the formation of NewsON a year ago today, we have become an invaluable service for audiences across the nation,” said Louis Gump, CEO of NewsON. “So many accomplishments, including committed participation from over 150 TV stations in 100 markets covering 80% of the U.S. population, rapid viewer growth, and our recent 'Best App' award recognition, give us confidence that we are meeting consumers' needs for local news on demand.

“This success is a testament to our team’s and partners’ visions to provide access to timely, relevant local news across platforms. We look forward to capitalizing on this momentum and achieving major new milestones in the coming months.”