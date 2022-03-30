WCVB-TV Names Julie Mehegan Executive Producer of ‘Chronicle’

Hearst Television’s WCVB-TV, Boston, said it promoted Julie Mehegan to executive producer of its award-winning Chronicle daily newsmagazine show.

Mehegan had been Chronicle’s managing director, She replaces Nneka Nwosu Faison, who is now assistant news director at WLS-TV, Chicago.

“Julie is as an outstanding writer, editor, and storyteller who has done a tremendous job leading Chronicle’s day-to-day content creation as well as long-term programming strategy,” said Kyle Grimes, president and general manager at WCVB. “With Julie at the helm, I am confident that the award-winning Chronicle team will continue to innovate and produce nightly programs that engage and serve our community.”

Mehegan joined Chronicle as managing editor in 2019. Before that she was senior communications director in the executive office for administration and finance for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Previously she was deputy editorial page editor at the Boston Herald, a reporter and feature writer for The Sun in Lowell, and editor and reporter for a chain of weekly newspapers on the South Shore. Earlier she worked in Governor William Weld’s press office.

“It is an honor to work with the extraordinarily talented group of journalists at Chronicle, and this promotion to executive producer is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Mehegan. “Chronicle is a show that I have long admired for its rich story-telling and ability to simultaneously educate, entertain, and inspire. I am thrilled to lead the Chronicle team, undoubtedly the very best in the business, and I am looking forward to the new opportunities ahead.” ■