WCVB Boston's Local News Mag Hits No. 35

At a time when stations are increasing their locally produced output, WCVB, Hearst’s ABC affiliate in Boston, has apparently tapped a winning formula with its magazine show, Chronicle, which hits 35 years old Wednesday.

The half-hour show, which airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m., offers stories looking at everything from New England’s main streets and back roads, to depression in the U.S. Since its debut, Chronicle has also aired travel stories reported from five of the seven continents (Antarctica and Australia still to come).

Station execs credit the show’s success to its continual evolution – and ability to air long-form stories that traditional newscasts can’t support.

“Chronicle is truly a gem for all of us living here in the New England area,” said Bill Fine, WCVB president and general manager. “We celebrate and applaud the entire Chronicle team for reaching such a significant milestone, and salute them for delivering the highest caliber show that continues to set the standard for local programming across the country.”