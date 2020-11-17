WCAU Philadelphia Salutes Retiring Anchor Sikahema

WCAU Philadelphia airs From Touchdown to Television: A Tribute to Vai Sikahema Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The special looks at Sikahema’s 26-year career at the station, known as NBC10, along with his childhood in Tonga and NFL career.

A morning anchor, Sikahema retires at the end of the year.

Tracy Davidson anchors the half-hour special, which will also highlight Sikahema’s charity work, which includes Wednesday’s Child and the Vai Sikahema Foundation.

“After more than 25 years, we recognize the exceptional accomplishments of beloved NBC10 news anchor Vai Sikahema as he embarks on a new chapter in his life,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Vai has been a staple at our station for more than a quarter of a century and we will miss his presence on the anchor desk and in the newsroom. We congratulate Vai for his many years of service to our team and his commitment to our community.”

A special teams standout in the NFL, Sikahema played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. He retired in 1994.

Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will appear in the special.