WCAU Philadelphia Switches Morning Team

WCAU Philadelphia is changing its morning anchor team. Erin Coleman and Keith Jones move into the weekday morning slot, anchoring NBC10 News Today from 4 to 7 a.m. Coleman and Jones will also anchor at 11 a.m.

Tracy Davidson and Vai Sikahema are moving off the morning newscast. The changes were announced on the Sept. 17 broadcast and take effect Sept. 18.

WCAU is part of NBCUniversal.

Davidson moves to 4 and 5 p.m. Sikahema, who will retire at the end of the year, will work on special reports. Both start in the new roles Sept. 21.

“Bringing Erin and Keith to the mornings provides an immediate connection for viewers who have gotten to know them during our early evening newscasts. Over the last few years, they have proven to be an anchor team that our viewers know, like and trust,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “It’s also a timely change as it coincides with Vai’s public announcement to retire at the end of this year. NBC10 viewers can count on the same commitment from the morning team to inform, educate and advocate for them. There’s no better time to debut the new faces and new look of NBC10 News Today.”

WCAU said the morning newscast will look and feel different, with the talent moving around more and more augmented reality. Viewers can also expect “a more interactive experience,” said WCAU, with a new Instagram presence and more content on Facebook Live.

Sikahema played for the Philadelphia Eagles before his TV career. “Having Keith and Erin take the wheel makes me proud,” said Sikahema. “They know the responsibility of what the job takes and the importance of getting the information our viewers need every morning. They know how much it means to the community because they grew up here.”

Harris said of Coleman and Jones, “They’re both from Philadelphia, and they’re both really entrenched in the market. Our audience knows them and likes them and trusts them.”