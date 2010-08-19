WB's Studio 2.0 Puts Four New Series Online

Warner

Bros.' digital venture, Studio 2.0, is partnering with online video syndicator

AlphaBird to distribute four Web series to Dailymotion,

an independent Web video portal.

Those

four series are the comedy Downers Grove, reality

show High Drama 2: Against All Oz,

thriller Exposed and actioner Chadam.

Downers Grove follows four

friends who stayed home while everyone else went away to college. The show is

executive produced by Anne Kenny and Eric Wilker, and was created by Justin

Becker, Michael Blaiklock, David Horwitz and Elisha Yaffe.

Reality

show High Drama 2 takes viewers

backstage to Freedom High School's production of The Wizard of Oz, which is far

more dramatic behind the scenes than it is on stage. The series comes from

Bombo Sports & Entertainment and is executive produced by Steve Bram, Paul

Doyle, Jr., Bob Potter and Studio 2.0's Rich Rosenthal.

Exposed comes from McG's

Wonderland Sound and Vision, and it follows what happens when a handsome Ivy League

pre-med student starts receiving cryptic texts that order him to carry out increasingly

dangerous tasks or risk having his mysterious past revealed. Exposed is executive produced by McG (Charlie's Angels, The OC) and co-executive produced by Blake Calhoun and Mike Maden.

Chadam is an animated

action-adventure story about a hero who learns that he can use his imagination

to physically change his environment and save the world. The show was created

by artist Alex Pardee and is realized in 3D animation via the Unreal Engine 3,

which also is used to create video games for Xbox, Playstation 3 and PC

platforms. Chadam is executive produced by Jace Hall.

AlphaBird

operates as a digital syndicator, bringing media companies to digital outlets

to distribute their content over Web, mobile and social media platforms.

AlphaBird also is a next-gen talent agency, packaging and distributing online

video content for studios, agencies and brands.