WB's Studio 2.0 Puts Four New Series Online
Warner
Bros.' digital venture, Studio 2.0, is partnering with online video syndicator
AlphaBird to distribute four Web series to Dailymotion,
an independent Web video portal.
Those
four series are the comedy Downers Grove, reality
show High Drama 2: Against All Oz,
thriller Exposed and actioner Chadam.
Downers Grove follows four
friends who stayed home while everyone else went away to college. The show is
executive produced by Anne Kenny and Eric Wilker, and was created by Justin
Becker, Michael Blaiklock, David Horwitz and Elisha Yaffe.
Reality
show High Drama 2 takes viewers
backstage to Freedom High School's production of The Wizard of Oz, which is far
more dramatic behind the scenes than it is on stage. The series comes from
Bombo Sports & Entertainment and is executive produced by Steve Bram, Paul
Doyle, Jr., Bob Potter and Studio 2.0's Rich Rosenthal.
Exposed comes from McG's
Wonderland Sound and Vision, and it follows what happens when a handsome Ivy League
pre-med student starts receiving cryptic texts that order him to carry out increasingly
dangerous tasks or risk having his mysterious past revealed. Exposed is executive produced by McG (Charlie's Angels, The OC) and co-executive produced by Blake Calhoun and Mike Maden.
Chadam is an animated
action-adventure story about a hero who learns that he can use his imagination
to physically change his environment and save the world. The show was created
by artist Alex Pardee and is realized in 3D animation via the Unreal Engine 3,
which also is used to create video games for Xbox, Playstation 3 and PC
platforms. Chadam is executive produced by Jace Hall.
AlphaBird
operates as a digital syndicator, bringing media companies to digital outlets
to distribute their content over Web, mobile and social media platforms.
AlphaBird also is a next-gen talent agency, packaging and distributing online
video content for studios, agencies and brands.
