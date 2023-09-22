Wayne Gretzky, Other NHL Analysts, Sign New Long-Terms Deals With Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports said it signed studio analysts Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter and Henrik Lunqvist to new multi-year extensions as it sharpens its skates getting ready for its third season of NHL on TNT coverage

Brian Boucher, who was a goalie in the National Hockey League for 13 years, joins the NHL on TNT team as an ice-level analyst during games, joining play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Eddie Olczyk.

Brendan Burke, analysts Darren Pang and Jennifer Botterill and reporters Jackie Redmond and Tarik El-Bashir are also part of the WBD Sports announcing team that was nominated for an Emmy for its coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WBD notes that TNT’s viewership for the NHL rose 30% over its first two years compared to hockey telecasts during the 2020-21 season, when NBC Sports had rights to the NHL.

TNT will start this season’s NHL coverage on Oct. 11 when first draft choice Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Boston Bruins. The game will also stream on the new Bleacher Report Live tier of Max.

The Blackhawks-Bruins game will be followed by the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche.