Washington Post Live Channel Joins VUit

Free streaming platform VUit said it is adding a Washington Post Live channel to its lineup, effective Tuesday.

The channel will simulcast the Post’s live programming. VUit users will also be able to access past interviews on demand.

VUit was launched Sept. 1 by Syncbak and features programming from more than 200 local TV stations including those owned by Gray Television, which has invested in VUit.

“At its core, VUit’s mission is to provide access to meaningful news stories and cultural events and conversations from across the country to a wide audience. As a streaming partner of Washington Post Live, we are looking forward to introducing new viewers to incredible content created by one of the most well-respected global news brands,” said Syncbak CEO and founder Jack Perry said,

“Washington Post Live produces timely conversations on a wide range of topics that matter to people, whether it’s the latest on healthcare policy or a conversation with the stars of a new film,” added Kristine Coratti Kelly, GM of Washington Post Live. “We are excited to work with VUit to make this quality, robust programming available to their audience across the country.”

VUit said it expects to stream more than 3 million hours of live programming annually. It said its local content has already attracted viewers from hundreds of U.S. DMAs.