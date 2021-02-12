WarnerMedia to Hold Virtual Upfront Event on May 19

WarnerMedia joined the list of media companies announcing plans to hold a virtual upfront event in May.

“WarnerMedia will host its Upfront on Wednesday, May 19, in a virtual event to showcase its entire portfolio of offerings to advertisers. The event will take place in the morning,” a WarnerMedia ad sales spokesperson said.

WarnerMedia will be joining Disney Ad Sales, ViacomCBS and Discovery making presentations that week, traditionally the week broadcasters show off their new primetime programming to media buyers. Fox also has set a virtual upfront event on May 17, one that will include streamer Tubi.

In recent years cable programmers, including ESPN and Turner pushed their way into broadcast week. Turner is now part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which has been focusing on its ad-free HBO Max but also is planning to launch an ad-supported streaming service during this year’s second quarter.

Discovery wanted to make its pitch during broadcast week last year, but its plans were disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, which canceled the in-person upfront presentations and pushed the market into September.

WarnerMedia will also be holding an upfront for its kids and family business on Feb. 17.