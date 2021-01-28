WarnerMedia Sets Virtual Kids Upfront for Feb. 17

WarnerMedia said it will hold a virtual upfront presentation for its kids and family programming on Feb. 17.

The event will showcase programming from Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. and HBO Max, which is expected to launch a sponsored version in the second quarter of 2020.

“Our universe of marketing possibilities just got a lot bigger as our powerful DC superheroes are now combined with nostalgic, beloved characters from Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Harry Potter and more,” said JP Colaco, head of advertising sales, WarnerMedia. “The WarnerMedia Kids and Family Upfront is the first in many signature moments this year showcasing how together with advertisers, we can unlock and unearth opportunities across WarnerMedia’s beloved, global brands and IP.”

Before the acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T, Cartoon Network would hold an event of its own. More recently Cartoon Network appeared as part of a Turner upfront, which became a WarnerMedia upfront.

The kids TV market used to operate independently from other segments of the TV business. Deals would get done before the networks held their primetime presentations in May. In recent years, advertisers and agencies have combined their kids and adult packages bought at one time during the traditional upfront period.

“Warner Bros. was a pioneer in kids and family programming, captivating generations of fans who continue to clamor for our content. We’ve now unified the incredible strengths across WarnerMedia and will showcase the breadth and depth of our Kids and Family offering to advertisers through our modern new approach,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “We’ve got a lot of news, and a lot to talk about, so I hope you all can join.”