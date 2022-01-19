WarnerMedia Kids Greenlights ‘Craig Of The Creek’ Movie, Spinoff

'Jessica's Big Little World,' a spinoff from 'Craig of the Creek,' is coming in 2023

WarnerMedia’s Kids & Family unit said it was expanding its Craig of the Creek franchise by giving the green light to an original Craig of the Creek movie and a preschool spinoff series, Jessica’s Big Little World.

The company also renewed Craig of the Creek for season five, which will appear on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

'Craig of the Creek' was renewed for Season 5 (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

“In Craig of the Creek, Matt Burnett, Ben Levin, Tiffany Ford, and the entire crew created a charming, imaginative, and inclusive world that represents the best in kids animation,” said Sam Register, president, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. “We could not ask for a better foundation as we expand the stories of the Creek into preschool and long-form projects ensuring that Craig of the Creek is well on its way to becoming our studio’s next big kids franchise.”

Jessica’s Big Little World is set to debut in 2023. Jessica is the littlest sister at the Creek and she’s inspired by grown up and bigger kids as wills herself to create a bedtime routine or say hello to a new classmate.

Craig of the Creek: The Movie will provide the origin story of the Creek’s bravest explorer. His adventure features a treasure map, pirate chips and a villain who wants to destroy the Creek. The movie is expected to premiere in 2023.

Season five of Craig of the Creek promises more adventures for Craig and his friends.

Craig of the Creek, Craig of the Creek: The Movie and Jessica’s Big Little World are executive produced and co-created by Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin. Jessica’s Big Little World is executive produced and co-created by former Craig of the Creek supervising director, Tiffany Ford.

“Seeing how viewers automatically fell in love with Jessica, the littlest member of the Williams family, and her big belief that she can do what everyone else does, developing Jessica’s Big Little World was a natural next step in the Craig universe,” said Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, executive producers and co-creators, Craig of the Creek. “Tiffany has been part of the Craig of the Creek family since the beginning and there isn’t a better voice to bring our pint-sized heroine’s journey to preschoolers.” ■