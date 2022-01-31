WarnerMedia Kids Buys Rights to 'CoComelon,' 'Vlad & Niki' for Cartoonito

WarnerMedia Kids & Family said it mad a deal with Moonbug Entertainment that will bring shows including CoComelon and Blippi to the Cartoonito preschool block on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

CoComelon will also continue to appear on Netflix, where it is one of the most popular streaming shows.

WarnerMedia Kids also acquired the library of Vlad & Niki, a hit series on YouTube featuring brothers who are eight and six years old.

Moonbug Entertainment was recently acquired by Candle Media, run by former Walt Disney Co. executive Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by Blackstone.

“The digital sphere is a wellspring of rich and popular content, and being in the preschool space affords us opportunities to work closely with reputable hitmakers like Moonbug to build our library of trusted brands such as Blippi and CoComelon,” said Adina Pitt, vice president, content acquisitions, partnerships and co-productions for the Americas, WarnerMedia Kids & Family. “With the addition of global phenomenon Vlad & Niki, we look forward to sharing these imaginative playtime adventures in a seamless and comprehensive viewing experience.”

CoComelon will start appearing on Cartoon Network on Monday. Blippi Wonders will premiere on Cartoonito on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in April. Blippi Learns and Blippi Visits premiere on HBO Max on April 22. HBO Max will also be streaming seven Blippi specials. No premiere date was set for the specials.

Also coming to Cartoonito from Moonbug are Lellobee City Farm and Mia’s Magic Playground.

Vlad & Niki will premiere on March 18 on Cartoonito on HBO Max. ■