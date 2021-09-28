WarnerMedia Kids & Family Unit Adds Creative, Programming Execs

WarnerMedia Kids & Family said it named Gloria Ponce as senior creative executive and Sowon Sawyer as VP of program planning.

Before joining WarnerMedia, Ponce managed international originals for youth audiences at Netflix. Earlier, she was a creative executive in the Nickelodeon Original Movies department.

Sawyer most recently was head of scheduling strategy for SundanceTV. Before that she spent 11 years at Nickelodeon. She also worked at Honest Entertainment and Sunbow Entertainment.

Ponce and Sawyer both report to Amy Friedman, head of Kids & Family Programming, with Sawyer having a dual report to Meredith Gertler, executive VP, content strategy & planning for HBO and HBO Max.

“Gloria and Sowon will each be vital to creatively developing and positioning our offerings as we build audiences across HBO Max and Cartoon Network,” said Friedman. “They each bring exceptional taste and diverse industry experience to the team, and they’ll be invaluable leaders as we deliver inclusive content to kids and families wherever they watch.”

“Adding Sowon’s strategic scheduling insights and programming expertise with kids and family audiences is critical as we continue to build out and align our preschool, kids, and family offerings across Cartoon Network and HBO Max,” Gertler added.