WarnerMedia Kids & Family Hires Kim Howitt as Senior Creative Exec

Kim Howitt was hired by WarnerMedia’s Kids & Family unit as senior creative executive, a new position.

Howitt, previously head of development for HMH Productions, will oversee creative development of third-party animation, co-production and live action across preschool, kids and family viewerships.

She will report to Amy Friedman, head of Kids & Family Programming.

“Kim brings a rare combination of creative instincts and strategic insight to her work. She’s an expert at supporting creators’ visions and finding their audiences,” said Friedman. “She’s also uniquely fluent with all our demos and always takes a modern, soulful approach to everything she does.”

WarnerMedia Kids & Family this week announced plans to increase the amount of original content for Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Howitt will work with development teams at Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation and work alongside Adina Pitt, who has taken an expanded role involving acquisitions, co-productions and content partnerships.

Howitt has 25 years worth of experience in children’s programming. At HMH, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s production company, she shepherded a fourth season of Carmen Sandiego. She also spearheaded content for Apple, Disney, Netflix and MTV.

“This is such an exciting time to be joining as we look to bolster our kids and family offerings across the WarnerMedia portfolio,” Howitt said. “To be working alongside brilliant creatives with a bold and clear vision is thrilling.”