Warner Bros. Shopping Jane Lynch Strip

Warner Bros. Domestic television distribution is the first major distributor to head out to the market with a new project starring Jane Lynch for fall 2018.

TV station executives confirmed that Warner Bros. has set meetings to show them the program, which will be produced by the studio’s first-run production arm, Telepictures, and is being described as a comedy but neither a talk nor a game show.

Warner Bros. is eyeing a potential opening on station schedules with NBCUniversal’s Harry on the bubble for season three.

TV stations are currently seeing a lack of fresh sitcoms — although this year saw the launch of Sony Pictures Television’s The Goldbergs, Warner Bros.’ Mom and CBS Television Distribution’s The Game — and are looking for comedic programs to run in access and late fringe among existing comedy programming, such as Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory and Twentieth’s Modern Family. Warner Bros. is designing the Lynch show to fit that bill.

Jane Lynch is a Hollywood veteran, having starred in such films as Best in Show, Julie & Julia and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. She won a best supporting actress Emmy for her portrayal of arch-villain cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester in Fox’s Glee, and has starred in many TV shows, including CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, CBS’ Two and a Half Men and Angel From Hell and Starz’ Party Down.

She currently hosts NBC’s Hollywood Game Night, for which she won her second Emmy as outstanding host of a reality series, and recently guest-starred on an episode of NBC’s rebooted Will & Grace.